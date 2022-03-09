Though it looks like Co Clare are playing in an all-Ireland double, Ireland’s all-pervasive yellow and blue flags are not there to wish The Banner County’s finest the best. Rather, they are there to support the wildly corrupt Ukrainian government and its NATO-installed Presidential puppet, whose day-time job is as a TV comedian of very dubious tastes.

And what do we know of Ukraine, “borderland”, Україна, Ukraïna, besides that it makes great tank battle terrain and that it has been irrevocably split down the middle ever since the East was in the Tsarist/Orthodox circle and the West was in the Polish/Lithuanian and Austro-Hungarian spheres?

If you want a dodgy medical degree, West Ukraine’s Lviv, which recently hosted Fianna Fáil’s hawkish MEP Billy Kelleher, is the place to go. Ukraine has long been the go-to place for those wanting to rent a womb and the international paedophile movement have long had a corrosive presence there; innocent Ukrainian toddlers have long been the go-to target of choice for those “progressives”.

And so, too, has it been the Mecca for East and Central Europe’s Nazi and white power movements, who are now organising violent protests outside Russia’s Rathgar Embassy, with the apparent blessings of Ireland’s Catholic Church, who have belatedly found their voices to attack the Russian Patriarch from the various platforms the mainstream media have cynically loaned out to them.

That, to coin the moronic Fr Ted, is not an ecumenical matter. It is up to Pope Francis in Rome, not to glorified altar boys in Ireland, to address matters of concern to His Holiness, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. That is how diplomatic protocol works. Or, at least, how it did work in olden days when the Catholic Church had diplomats, not blockheads, in its ranks.

But, as Ireland is a post-Christian society, let’s not worry about Pope Francis’ depleted battalions or the NATO tune they dance to. What is in it for us and, more importantly, for our beer bellies?

Not very much, I am afraid. Prices of gas, oil, wheat, fertiliser and other key economic inputs are all climbing northwards, meaning we can expect inflation to bite us big time in our collective butts, all the more so when our pampered politicians and public sector loafers demand salary increases to compensate them for those same increases their collaboration helped cause.

On the positive side, we will have a mini-army of Ukrainian refugees happy to undercut the Poles, Bulgarians and other Central Europeans currently doing most of our hard and physically demanding jobs. Good news, then, for Keelings, our vulture funds and our public servants making a killing renting out kips to them. And so, like Cork’s Merchant Princes and those other Irish who got rich from The Great War’s carnage, we can feel smug as we slurp on our Barry’s Tea.

But not too smug. The Central Bank of Germany’s greatest fear has always been inflation as it was inflation which paved Hitler’s path to power and which ultimately brought so much pain, suffering and death to Europe. But, without Russian resources, there is no way Germany, which is the economic heart of Europe, can control their greatest of all demons.

But that is where they find themselves as they supply lethal weaponry to Ukraine’s Nazis to keep the bonfires blazing. And the Germans were supposed to be intelligent.

Not so the Irish, who have not displayed collective insanity at this level since Redmond led his men off to die for King and country in 1914. Opening our “generous hearts” to over 100,000 Ukrainians in need will not solve Ukraine’s problems and will still make yet problems for us at home.

Because we are living on borrowed time and borrowed money, we will have to face the music, just as the Germans did in April 1945. We have sold our inheritance for a pottage of CIA-induced diversity, heavily flavoured by well-organised, well-funded and well-connected Islamic and white-supremacist gangs.

We have elected to surrender our food and fuel sovereignty to some greater EU good. We see our role as a refuge for anyone anywhere who needs a place to kip or, for the more entrepreneurial, to dabble in drugs smuggling. We watch our imported TV soapies and wave our Banner County flags when audience participation is needed. We are, as a nation, totally and utterly screwed.

And so, welcome to our own Vietnam or, if you prefer The Forgotten Soldier, Guy Sajer’s account of the Wehrmacht’s retreat from Moscow to Berlin, via the bogs of the Ukraine. We are now like the Wehrmacht, in permanent economic decline, pincered between the Ukrainian fall-out to our front and a devastated domestic economy to our rear.

As the Russian armed forces cauldron Ukraine’s Nazis, we are in an ultimately no less lethal economic cauldron of our own. Short of emigrating to China, we have no economic prospects. Our only alternative is to learn the post-war lessons of 1918 and put paid to Redmondism in all its forms. Although a candle to St Jude had always been another useful alternative, the shenanigans of Ireland’s Catholic hierarchy and those who deliver their ecclesiastical supplies, consign that one to the trash can. God help us all! Nobody else will.