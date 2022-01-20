It comes as no surprise that Jozef Puska has finally been named as the individual charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy — certainly not to us as the supposed purveyors of disinformation, and certainly not to regime-approved journalists who have had the information on the man, likely even before locals knew. Though it is yet unclear whether Puska is guilty of any crime, we have known for days the man’s name and origin, so they have known just as long.

When Gardaí announced they had released a Romanian man without charge, the journalist and fact-checker class could not be seen except to have wet themselves in excitement at the fact the ‘far-right’ was spreading lies and misinformation and with which they could twist the narrative.

The glee with which the State-approved apparatchiks denounced the ‘far-right’ for fear-mongering was outrightly vile — they only seemed to care about Ashling’s death only insofar as they got a news story to run and could tell everyone how much they cared online. They are abominable individuals.

What seemed most important to those with whom our readers are already most familiar, was that they could ‘discredit’ the ‘far-right’ by selecting peripheral details as though they were of central importance, yet ignoring the story as it is currently emerging: that an Irish woman was allegedly murdered by a foreigner. I must make clear that Puska has not been convicted of the offence.

Yet the fact, as we see it, remains that these journalists and activists had all the information they needed. They actively used that information for political gain and cherry-picked rubbish to “debunk” while omitting other facts that seemed less convenient. O’Toole, at least, lied by omission and made obvious his access to pertinent information whilst the rest. Mallacht dé orthú.

Whether or not Puska is ultimately guilty of any crime he has been charged with, the repercussions of the actions of criminal aliens and the covering up of their identities by a pusillanimous cadre of ‘journalists’ and NGO workers will be the eruption of social strife akin to what is engulfing France, Britain, and Germany. We got a taste of that breakdown last night, when videos emerged on social media of local Dubliners retaliating against people alleged to have been friends and family of Puska but who could as easily have been random Roma gypsies.

I neither condone nor condemn their behaviour – we merely seek to explain that actions like these will happen and will always happen, whether right or wrong, when the Gall transgresses against the Gael. The responsibility for blind retaliation falls most of all upon the rad-lib left, the anarcho-socialists, the British intelligence agents and the mouthpieces in journalism. It does not fall upon the Gael.