“I posted this last time we got banned and it’s still true: we’re so antifragile that liberalism doesn’t know what to do about it. Our “network-of-networks” dynamic can reconstruct online scenes very quickly…This is because of something ancient and very low-tech: personal loyalty. We have the dynamic of a clan—banning us hurts individuals, but not the group.” – Mike, editor in chief of Imperium Press.

For even the least attentive denizen of right wing Twitter, it was apparent that a calculated purge was being undertaken following the resignation of Twitter’s former CEO and Rasputin-doppelgänger, Jack Dorsey, on November 29th.

Countless accounts were whacked by the jannie capos loyal to the new pajeet Don of the organisation, Parag Agrawal. It was the equivalent of the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, but instead of the victims being hardened Chi-Town Italian mobsters, those slayed were skangers from Darndale larping as Evolian aristocrats of the soul, middle aged anti-vaxxers who struggle to string a sentence together, and posh pricks from D4 who posture as patriotic socialists. Not to mention the cookbook merchants and other assorted BAP-derivative accounts.

Although the loss of such accounts was certainly regrettable, it doesn’t really matter. When Agrawal’s overweight apple-shaped Indian transexual jannies ban an anon racist account, five more will spring up. Ban them? 10 more will emerge. And so the process will continue.

It’s r/k selection theory and we’re the rapidly reproducing r-selected types. For a bunch of incels, we digitally reproduce like rabbits.

The real tragedy of this purge was the suspension of the accounts run by the book publishers Imperium Press and Mystery Grove. Unlike right wing anon accounts, whose substantive value derives from their ability to zerg-rush pozzed youtube videos and brigade tweets by blue checkmarks, these publishers comprise notable parts of the organizational landscape of the right.

Despite both being right wing book publishers, they diverge in terms of the substance of the content they released. Mystery Grove is notable for their release of Ernst Jünger’s Storm of Steel (1929 edition), as well as the wildly popular Mine Were of Trouble by Peter Kemp. A celebration of the heroic spirit has been the thematic unity of their releases thus far.

Imperium Press, despite also publishing works which celebrate heroism (namely, the Illiad and Beowulf), is more known for its theoretical approach. It is firmly committed to providing an exposition (from a rightist perspective) of foundational right wing thinkers, such as Joseph De Maistre.

Nor does Imperium Press shy away from publishing works by today’s right – notable releases by contemporary thinkers include American Extremist: The Psychology of Political Extremism and Firstness, the latest issue of which has just been released.

Imperium Press released a statement on their telegram regarding the suspension of their account, in which they noted that only a minority of their website hits came from Twitter – so, to quote the editor in chief of Imperium Press, “[t]his ban wasn’t our first and I honestly don’t care”.

While this attitude is certainly commendable, I don’t think we should leave mainstream social media sites for peripheral alt-tech platforms, like Telegram and Gab. As much as I like the former, it’s pretty much an echo-chamber, and thus is useless for converting anyone to our side.

Mike, Imperium Press’ editor, likened the experience of being on modern social media sites to Jeremy Bentham’s idea of the Panopticon – in this digital prison, characterized by “opaqueness, uncertainty, and caprice”, one never knows whether they’re liable before the court of humanity. This induces “people to self-police”.

There is a dual aspect to this censorship: the banning itself and the self-imposed moderation prior to the suspension. And even when steps are taken to appear moderate, one is not in the clear – as exemplified by the banning of Mystery Grove, despite their deliberate compliance with all of Twitter’s rules.

If you’re planning on buying a last minute gift for a sibling, parent, or friend this Christmas, buy them a book from Imperium Press and/or Mystery Grove.

Unless they’re into abusing steroids – in which case, it’d be better to buy them Trenbolone and a squat rack, instead of some nerd book about the Russian Civil War or Generative Anthropology (whatever that means).