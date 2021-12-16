Shocking is the only word to describe a report by Gript where the Department of Health stated they ‘could not locate the information (on contracts signed with Kinzen) due to the cyber attack’ which had encrypted the HSE and DoH databases which occurred back in May of this year.

That the Department cannot locate this information is worrying – did nobody in the Department have physical copies? Do they not have access to minutes retained electronically or on paper?

Is there no access to the email outbox if they did not send a physical contract to be signed? Not a single employee of the Department has it saved in their Adobe program having written the correspondence? Do Kinzen not have access to the contract themselves – and should the Department not seek that information from Kinzen considering the expenditure of public monies?

Thankfully Gary Kavanagh has taken it on his own initiative to contact Kinzen seeking their voluntary release of contract and negotiations. Unlike Gary, I do not live in hope of this bearing fruit.

Considering that the contract ostensibly ran until October 2021 – did nobody in the Department look into why monies were being paid for a contract they had no information on from between May and October?

There is another possible reason why no records exist of either the negotiating or terms of the contract signed – they never existed in the first place. As Minister Donnelly said the tendering process was outside normal processes, one wonders what other corners were cut to give Kinzen State-money?

Gript has already revealed this State-funded nexus of ‘non’-governmental organisations includes a fifth of a million euro paid out to the ‘Far Right Observatory’ whose only job is to name activists to whose politics they object, in the hopes of removing them from the public square or causing personal and professional loss.

Several of Kinzen’s founder Mark Little’s former employees (at his former start-up Storyful) now work for the Institute of Strategic Dialogue whose job it was to troll through anonymous accounts on Twitter and Telegram and post screenshots in their annual ‘reports’. If one was paranoid, one could draw a web connecting all the nefarious actors among the far-left and State-paid activists to British intelligence. Thankfully we’re not ‘paranoiacs’.

When ‘journalists’ like Rodney Edwards (and previously Ellen Coyne and Conor Gallagher) are in group chats with State agents or touts, the relationship is ultimately one off grifting and trying to build some sort of a reputation in the liberal elite ‘polite society.’ It must be said that Edwards has largely taken the role of an innocent bystander in the groups – he did not actively ask inane questions in the fat-fingered way Gallagher did.

While there are undoubtedly intelligence services operating in, and possibly directing, these groups online, and the ties between such services and the nominal ‘radicals’, most of this cosy relationship between ‘far right watchers’ and real intelligence services is one of money. That’s why anarcho-socialists can often be seen in the same bed as tech-oligopolies and State services.