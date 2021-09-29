Fine Gael took to social media today to suggest that Ireland should start celebrating Thanksgiving, and that the last Monday in November should be made into a bank holiday.

The announcement reveals that the party, clearly fed up with being labeled West-Brits, have opted to fully embrace being East-Yanks instead.

The new national holiday, according to the party, would be dedicated to those who worked on the frontlines, as well as those who died, during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement published on Fine Gael’s website, Ciaran Cannon TD stated that:

“A Thanksgiving bank holiday here in Ireland would represent a powerful gesture of thanks to all those frontline workers who made major sacrifices during the pandemic. It would also be a fitting way to commemorate all of the loved ones we lost.”

“Creating a new Thanksgiving public holiday and celebrating it on the last Monday in November (Nov 29th) would also serve to strengthen the links that exist between Ireland and the United States, particularly those thirty five million US citizens who identify as Irish.”

It is rare that any writer for this publication has ever found themselves speechless upon reading a party press release. As Ireland faces into a cold winter of chronic power shortages brought about as a result of climate mania, the level of insanity in Irish politics is so high that it takes a lot to get one of us to so much as blink at any political announcement.

And yet, Fine Gael has managed to render this writer speechless.

There are two parts of what makes this suggestion utterly deranged; the first is that an Irish political party would suggest aping the culture of a foreign power to such a degree is a good idea. The second is that such an utterly loopy suggestion would be popular with the Irish public.

Someone in Fine Gael not only brainstormed this potential policy, but genuinely thought it to be such a good idea that it warranted the party plastering it all over social media. What’s more, not one person in the party thought it wise to stop them.

Others both online and in the media have suggested alternative dates for this ‘celebration’ of branch covidianism to be held on.

Particularly popular at the moment is to make February 1st, St. Brigid’s Day, a national holiday. The fact that many of these pundits make reference to St. Brigid’s apparent performance of a miraculous abortion is no doubt a major reason for its popularity.

If the November 29th date for this year does come out on top however, may I suggest that we name it East-Yankmas, in honour of our omni-incompetent ruling elite?