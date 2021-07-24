Thousands marched in Dublin this Saturday afternoon in protest against controversial new government legislation described, which has been described by some as implementing a system of medical ‘segregation’ and ‘apartheid’ in the country.
The Legislation, seemingly passed in response to the growth of the new ‘Delta variant’ of Covid-19, will force many private businesses in Ireland to screen their customers based on whether they have received a sufficient number of Covid-19 vaccines, or have overcome the virus in the past six months.
The law requires that customers that have not fulfilled either of these criteria must be refused indoor service. Meanwhile, any establishment found in breach of these new restrictions runs the risk of facing dire legal consequences.
The march, which numbered easily in the thousands, coincided with a number of other marches taking place all across Europe protesting the implementation of similar restrictions, many of which revolve around the use of ‘vaccine passports’, which denote one’s vaccinated status.
Saturday’s march, despite being one of the larger protests that have taken place in the Capital over the last decade, has so far received very little coverage in the mainstream media, particularly when compared to others which have taken place in recent months. For example, a recent poorly attended ‘anti-racism’ protest organized by NGO Le Chéile generated multiple pieces in various major outlets, while far larger anti-lockdown demonstrations were barely referenced, if at all.
The protests come at a time when Europe is experiencing what appears to be the beginning of a clampdown on democracy across the bloc. Hungary, for example, after announcing it would hold a referendum on whether to allow West-European-style sexual education laws, was lambasted by many individuals in various seats of power, with the Dutch Prime Minister even going so far as to effectively demand the nation leave the EU or step back in line. Meanwhile, the French government has made pronouncements demanding that the entirety of its population get vaccinated, or that it will make ‘their lives miserable if they do not.’
In Ireland, apart from the recent Covid related restrictions, we have begun to see the beginning of the campaign against public freedom and expression for the purpose of curtailing the exponential growth of the new emerging Right. Leaving to one side the prospect of so-called ‘hate speech’ laws, which will likely be implemented early next year, rumblings have already begun on restricting access to the democratic process for those who express certain viewpoints, a move eerily reminiscent of those frequently seen in the early to mid 20th century.
However, as the resistance to the current Covid regime grows, it appears that any sort of authoritarian restriction against the growth of populism in Ireland will be ultimately futile. While likely to stem the growth of the movement in the short term, the restrictions are merely an attempt to close the stable door after the horse has already bolted.
In this regard, the only question left is how long the current madness will be able to last before sense eventually prevails.
