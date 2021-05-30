Ireland’s birth rate continues its free-fall decline as the country embraces social liberalism and abortion-on-demand. In 2020 there were just under 56,000 babies born in Ireland. To put the scale of Ireland’s abortion industry into context, in 2019 there were nearly 7,000 abortions.

Of those 55,959 babies born, roughly three-quarters were to parents with “Irish nationality.” Given that there have been over 120,000 granted citizenship to the end of 2018 and such naturalisations have continued apace, we can safely assume that there are in the region of 150,000 naturalised citizens in the country.

In order to satisfy the “replacement fertility” of 2.1, we should be seeing figures in the region of closer to 70,000 babies born each year – a difference of just over 14,000.

While the CSO does not give an ethnic breakdown on births as they do for resident ethnic groups in the Census, we can assume that the ethnic Irish make-up of those 55,959 to be much lower than the headline figure cited above.

This collapse in our birth rate as a nation is nothing short of catastrophic, and we are being sleep-walked into our own demise as a people whilst the Government plans to bring in four million more migrants within the next few decades, following the failed continental policy of trying to staunch the effects of an ageing population by absorbing migrants, hoping against hope that new migrant workforce will foot the bill for Irish pensions.



The social effects of such failed policies being reenacted here are already becoming more evident by the day — whether it was the unprovoked stabbing of an Irish boy by an African gang in Cork, or the same kind of gangs accusing a pregnant woman of being racist and threatening to cut her baby out of her in Portmarnock in 2018.

What is obvious is that there will be a reckoning in the coming decades due to the policies enacted by fragile and elderly men in Dáil Éireann for the benefit of the owners of capital. Sinn Féin’s clamouring for abortion in the northern and southern parts of this island, and the looming demographic apocalypse facing us, brings into question their grasp on reality.

“Our revenge will be the laughter of our children.”

One wonders if there’ll be any Irish children left to laugh by the time Liberal Ireland is finished.