Maria Maynes’ recent Gript article on how the Irish Deapartment of Foreign Affairs’ witches have hijacked St Brigid’s Day warrants multiple readings and multiple replies. Maynes, not to put too fine a point on it, is piqued that the Department argues that St Brigid’s Day and, by extension, the good St Brigid herself, belongs only to lesbian proponents of the recent pro-abortion campaign and not to the 33.10% who voted against it or to the 47% of the electorate who were intimidated into not voting.

Nor, according to our new overlords, does St Brigid’s Day belong to St Brigid’s GAA, who held a special (white) Mass on 2nd February in honour of Brigid, the saint and not the figment of the imagination of Leo Varakar, wanna be LGBT ambassador at large Katherine Zappone or any of the dubious Foreign Affairs fat cats, who are trying to rewrite not only the history of St Brigid and St Patrick but of Ireland itself. As that particular St Brigid’s GAA club is based in Varadkar’s homosexual stronghold of Castleknock, it seems that Sinn Féin, Zappone and the Department of Foreign Affairs have a long way to go before they totally turn this island of saints, scholars and highly paid hypocrites inside out.

But that won’t be for the want of trying (on the taxpayers’ dime). The original proposal to make the pagan feast of St Brigid/Imbolc a national holiday was proposed by Green Party fat cat Roderic O’Gorman, so that, he said at the time, all four ancient Irish pagan holidays would be honoured.

This sleight of hand is reflected in RTE reports, which stressed the pagans, wanna be witches and the like, who shuffle about on St Brigid’s Day, much as Roderic O’Gorman and his fat Nigerian friends do on St Patrick’s Day as if they. rather than Micky Mudd and Paddy Stink, should be our focus.

However, if we take as our guide this summary of the 2022 census, then RTE is up to its usual tricks of lying through their over-subsidised teeth. That is because 70% of respondents claimed to be Catholics, and only 14.8% claimed to have no religion, Druidic and Wiccan hocus pocus presumably included. From this, we can infer that the RTE’s worshippers of the Goddess Brigid are simply a small and otherwise inconsequential coven of well-connected cosplay fakes and frauds.

Although there are undoubtedly pre-Christian echoes in today’s Ireland (with the Irish for Monday, Luain, and the Irish for Judgement Day, Lá Luain being interesting examples), the attempts of RTE and the Green Party to concoct some golden pre-Christian past is more reminiscent of the efforts of Heinrich Himmler than it is of anything or anyone more wholesome.

As part of my own pitiful efforts to fact check these spoofers, I browsed Wikipedia to discover something I might nor have already known about our national saint and famous people named after her. Although I never heard of any of those minor celebrities, I do have the fondest memories of the late Sr Bridget Doody, whom I met many times in Damascus as Syria’s new rulers were raining death and destruction down on her convent. Although I raised hundreds of thousands of euros for her work and President Connolly did, to give the devil her due, present Sr Doody with a bunch of dead flowers, it is fair to say that Sr Bridget, her entire Salesian community and, indeed, all the sisters in the Brigidine Order have done much more for the world’s down-todden than have all the dregs that clog up the Dept of Foreign Affairs’ propaganda video that is at the heart of Maynes’ informative article.

Regarding the Brigidine Order, Wikipedia tells us they were reconstituted in Tullow, Co Carlow in 1807 and that one of the founding sisters was called Bridget Brien, an indication perhaps that, despite the best efforts of the Varadkars and Zappones of earlier eras, Brigidine devotion had survived the Penal Laws (remember them?), whose worst excesses had then only recently ended.

Using the Brigidines and Srs Doody and Brien as our compasses, we can then confidently claim that, for at least the last many hundreds of years, St Bridget belonged not to the Dept of Foreign Affairs’ Black Mass Brigade but to the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church and such groups as the Anglicans and the Orthodox Church, who also venerate Brigid the saint and not Brigid, the figment of Vardkar’s less than fertile imagination. Though Dr Kathleen Lynn, to take but one famous Anglican/Irish Citizen Army/professional example, had a great devotion to St Brigid the Saint, to further restore Bridget’s dignity, let’s revert to 1864, when Irish female first names were first recorded and where Mary (the mother of God) is comfortably in first place, with 17,802 new born babies being so christened but Bridget is in a very healthy fourth place, with 4,937 female babies bearing that name.

Although those facts might not be to the liking of the Dept of Foreign Affairs’ devil worshippers, the picture does not markedly change when we go right back to the time of St Patrick, St Brigid and the bold St Kevin, who, the Dubliners (remember them?), used to sing, unceremoniously dumped St Brigid into a lake, in a most unsaint-like manner it has to be said. As against that, St Brigid’s hijackers have the power of song noted and here is a particularly grating one painting her as a lesbian witch of some sort that you might like to pass on to someone you loathe.

St Patrick, for all his many faults, sets a good precedent to understand how the Dept of Foreign Affairs and the foreigners they answer to can turn St Brigid into her Satanic opposite as, like Patrick, she is largely an empty slate for them to scribble their juvenile reinterpretations on. Regarding Patrick, because little is actually known about him, he has been variously depicted as a peaceful mystic and as a Rambo type reactionary down the years and, even in his own era, he was a political plaything between the squabbling tribes of Ulster and Munster.

St Brigid is not that different and, outside of her association with holy wells and bees, not all that much is known to the general populace about her. In this, she resembles St Gobnait, who was, for very good reasons, a real favourite of the Emerald Isle’s bees. Christian women like Gobnait and Brigid settled in communities and raised bees (no sugar then), livestock, poultry and dabbled in medicinal cures, as well as the varying curative powers of the various waters they founded their communes beside. This interesting snippet on Dublin’s holy wells includes a piece on Clondalkin’s St Brighid’s Well, which traces its lineage back to St Brigid herself but which really took off in 1761 at the height of the Penal Laws (remember them?).

Although the Dept of Foreign Affairs and the Cromwellian ignoramuses of Sinn Féin put all this devotion down to Catholic idolatry (whatever that is), there was a generous dosage of science behind it, just as there was with the miracles of Sts Gobnait and Brigid. Though holy wells were once considered such a hallmark of Irish life that they were chosen as the subject of the first national survey of folklore by the Irish Free State in 1934, because we have since gone backwards, all we now have is the unscientific mumbo jumbo of Katherine Zappone, Lynn Ruane and the Dept of Foreign Affairs.

Because the Penal Laws (remember them?) reduced the Irish to resemble the beasts of the field, the only recourse ordinary folk not on the Hellfire Club’s gravy train circuit had were prayers and pilgrimages to saints and to their curative waters, some of whose chemical properties helped to mitigate the ill effects on their eyes of the lime their foreign overlords forced them to mine.

Although the Irish Catholic Church stupidly had many of those wells cemented over in the 1950s, just as the Dept of Foreign Affairs and their Cromwellian allies are now trying to cement over our Brigidine history, the truth has a way of working itself back to the light and not only St Brigid, but all the Brigidines and all the good folk like Bridie Doody named after our national saint will continue to help see to that in the many struggles that lie ahead.