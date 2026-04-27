News of fraud charges and accusations of funding the very extremism it was designed to combat spell the probable doom of the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC) as the American Department of Justice turned the screws on the once brawny organisation.

Acting more of a rogue smear machine and ad hoc intelligence agency the Trumpian DoJ alleges the SPLC directed north of $3 million to informant networks since 2014 alone with any matter of dirty tricks slowly being aired.

In a sprawling indictment announced last week including six counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering as well as effectively bankrolling various far right organisations to justify its expanding remit, the SPLC’s inner workings were laid (partially) bare.

The business model of the SPLC was cynical as it was an open secret on both sides of the political aisle. Plough funds keeping afloat crank Neo-Nazi organisations and other bad actors afloat. Cultivate informants, sell intelligence to the FBI in exchange for influence. Reap the political dividends of the chaos primed to destabilise the wider American Right.

Mission creep it appears was the ultimate downfall of the SPLC in the aftermath of January 6th with the pursuit of mainstream MAGA conservatives and religious conservatives crossing lines that the more tactful ADL would never cross.

While the reverberations of the SPLC indictment is felt across the American political spectrum The Burkean was surprised to see the organisation’s effective international wing the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) platformed in the Irish Independent no less let lose to launder narratives on far right extremism under the bed.

Breaking records for the quickest retraction in the Irish press for their absurd list of far right extremists syndicated in the Irish press back in 2022, GPAHE is staffed by the SPLC’s former CEO Heidi Beirich and many former luminaries from the soon to be busted anti-racist syndicate.

Specialising in combatting the international far right (zionism is a natural exception for GPAHE) Beirich presumably met the business end of multiple legal letters for her group’s obscene 2022 listing on the Irish far right, placing largely irreverent Neo-Nazi organisations on par with the Iona Institute and trans critical feminists.

Less than a week as their effective mother organisation is put against the wall by the U.S. DoJ and FBI Ali Bracken at the Sunday Indo provided ample print space for GPAHE, documenting the supposed threat of active clubs to Irish democracy.

Running comment by former SPLC head of comms Wendy Via, no mention of the SPLC’s U.S troubles were mentioned in the piece as Via with about as much understanding of Irish politics and history as one could expect an Alabana housewife thanked Ireland for its historic lack of “extremist political activity.”

Bracken fleshed out the article by platforming London’s ISD representative and part time Tehran hawk Ciaran O’Connor. Prior to this GPAHE featured an article smearing fuel protestors in Athlone as harbingers for the Fourth Reich indicative of their attempts to bring US-style tactics to our shores.

For Ireland, long famed for producing both saints and scholars, now appears also to produce extremism of such a refined and invisible variety that it can only be detected at considerable distance, preferably from Washington, D.C. and with the aid of a generous research grant.

In the end, what ought to trouble the Irish press reader is not merely the quality of the GPAHE claims, but the ease with which they are entertained. The Irish press and left’s liasons with British Zionist intelligence organisation and occasional anti-fascist charity Hope Not Hate is well known, as is the media’s humouring of their Irish branch. Treating GRPAHE and any SPLC offshoot with such creedence to merit page 6 of the Sunday Independent is another level of absurdity.

When Irish media outlets lend uncritical space to organisations whose research is, at best, selectively substantiated, they risk becoming participants in a curious self-sustaining loop.

It is a neat arrangement (almost elegant in its circularity) but one that depends less on evidence than on repetition. Treating an SPLC offshoot as a neutral observer, while its parent faces serious scrutiny, is less balance than selective blindness.

We implore Bracken to try better next time.