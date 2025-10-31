An appearance by Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary General Oonagh McPhillips before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday offered a window into the slow-motion vaudeville of Irish asylum management.

Since last year, the DoJ has inherited the asylum hot potato from the Department of Integration, following the latter’s spectacular collapse into its own good intentions during the O’Gorman years and Ukraine fiasco.

The official line on the changeover was “streamlining,” but in truth it was a civil-service coup d’état: a quiet seizure of the asylum brief by “grown-ups” and FFG politicos embodied by Jim O’Callaghan weary of watching policy being written in crayon and Urdu while O’Gorman was at the helm.

Now, the Department is attempting to replace the patchwork of leased hotels and repurposed B&Bs that have defined Ireland’s open-door experiment in favour of custom built accommodation in the hopes the new facilities could be less flammable politically and otherwise.

Events on the street have forced a shift in asylum doctrine at least rhetorically in the Republic copper-fastened by the rise of instability to the GFA arrangement caused by northern asylum routes to Dublin.

The hearing was noticeable in featuring FF/FG deputies at least motioning in the way of greater border control with FF young gun Albert Dolan questioning the quadrupling of asylum applicants post-covid to 12k p/a.

Aside from the technocratic ass covering, McPhillips did, however, offer one unvarnished fact to chew on: Department staffing up 20 percent in a year: proof that the only true growth industry in Ireland’s migration sector is paperwork. Coupled with a noticeable change of rhetoric and ominous fact that the majority of asylum spongers springboard from the North, it hints at a new vista opening up in Ireland’s asylum (mis)management.

The forthcoming International Protection Bill and implementation of the EU Migration Pact will act as legislative bellwethers as to where next for Irish asylum services under a now centralised DoJ.

A new centralised “Reception and Processing Service” is planned to triage arrivals more quickly, alongside expanded capacity for state-owned accommodation centres, built under capital allocations managed directly by Justice.

Expect from the DoJ press releases more biometric collection, joint Frontex /UK operations, and increased use of “voluntary return” programmes to massage deportation statistics but all in all without a wider understanding of the demographic and civilisational risk poised by the asylum mess McPhillips and co. are barely putting their fingers into the dyke.