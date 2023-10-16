“To justify or condone Israel’s wars against the Arabs is to render Israel a very bad service indeed and to harm its own long-term interest. Israel’s security, let me repeat, was not enhanced by the wars of 1956 and 1967; it was undermined and compromised by them.” – Isaac Deutscher

Israel’s Date With Destiny

Basic game theory dictates that the state of Israel will end sometime in the 21st century with a mushroom cloud over Tel Aviv.

Erecting a custom built Jewish state over the bones of displaced Arabs in the post-Hiroshima era was always a fool’s errand, with the cataclysmic events over the past week indicative of the warped ethnic calculus Israel is bound up in.

A tiny geographic speck clutching to the Mediterranean, Israel, by its very strategic nature, must be on the offensive against a sea of Arabs that see its destruction as a religious and racial imperative.

Regardless of their lobbying weight abroad, there will come a day when a rogue Muslim state or third party terror group gets its hands on atomic weaponry and in one moment the Zionist project will go up in smoke.

A research simulation of nukes dropped on Israel

After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Israel wants retribution for the murder of its civilians as Hamas took the initiative in an attack calculated to shatter the Abraham Accords and the normalisation of Arab-Israeli relations which would have left Palestine at the mercy of increasingly hard-right Israeli governments.

The prospect of tens of thousands of grisly Arab deaths being broadcast around the world now presents Europe with a fatal new flashpoint with Islam and the Global South as jihadists both at home and abroad view the West, Ireland included, as an appendage of a global Zionist machine that is incinerating their brethren for all to see on Tik Tok.

If and when Israel moves to rout Hamas from their strongholds we will almost certainly see vengeance enacted against Jews across Western Europe the likes of which has not been seen in the post-war period.

The macabre reality that a sizable minority of fighting aged men in France, Britain and Germany hail from an ethno-religious entity at war not just with Zionism but global Jewry in general is fast becoming evident as even the prospects of pogroms in France not entirely beyond the realm of possibility considering the ongoing exodus of Jews from the Fifth Republic.

To say this is an accelerant of Europe’s already spiralling demographic and civilisational nosedive is an understatement.

Whatever polite or impolite way we interpret it, the fact remains that Jewish attitudes inordinately influence western policy primarily through the medium of the United States with an impending global intifada about to flip certain norms on their head.

Similar to the embrace of neoconservatism among Jewish intellectuals in response to the antisemitism in the Soviet Union and the total institutional takeover by their kin in America from the 1960s on, we are on the cusp of a epoch-defining seachange in Jewish opinion with France’s Zemmour the best embodiment of this new formulation.

To put it laconically, a majority of Zionists now fear jihadists over European Christians.

The question now is how should Irish and European nationalists proceed with this new state of affairs as we ourselves fight off our own demographic doom at home.

Friends of Israel

We have enough sectarian squabbling on our own island not to waste ink debating the rights and wrongs of gunning down Israeli ravers or cutting off food to impoverished Arabs, but suffice to say while both sides are acting in their own rational self interest are neither covering themselves in glory.

However, an ideological tribe of people not working in their self-interest is that very rare breed of person: The Irish Zionist.

While early Zionist paramilitaries looked up to General Collins as a Gaelic Moshe Dayan, suffice to say Hiberno-Israel relations have been lacking of late with the Republic of Ireland currently having its cards marked by powerful Zionist lobbies for equivocating over Tel Aviv’s response to the atrocities.

If Sally Rooney didn’t trigger white phosphorus strikes on TCD Arts Block, Dublin acting as the fly in the ointment to the EU cutting off aid to Gaza certainly will, as one of the last remaining pillars of an independent Irish foreign policy, support for Palestine comes under attack.

While pro-Palestinian movements in Ireland are noxious and third worldist by nature, there is no denying the Irish have a right to be sympathetic to a nation thrown under the tire tracks of obnovious planterism, regardless of the gnarly Islamists who represent them.

Despite a shared history of persecution and both drawing on the same well of romanticism, Fenianism and Zionism have very little in the way of solidarity with each other, heightened by Zionism’s support for loyalism over the years.

What few self-declared Irish Zionists there are are anything but Fenians and almost to a man opposed to strident republicanism in general.

The strata of conservative Irish Zionists that do exist hypocritically endorse ethno-nationalism in Israel and ignore it at home as they run cover for the IDF’s actions. They think they are outsmarting the left while looking like they are de facto endorsing genocide, at least in the eyes of many decent Irish people – and for good reason.

Racial nationalism is either wrong or it isn’t. Swimming against the tide of public support for oppressed small nations in this country is something that should not be embarked on lightly. Doing so for an inherently self-centred nation-state such as Israel smacks of insincerity.

If you are backing ethnic cleansing you at least better be doing so for the sake of your own country and not cheerfully hoping you can own the libs by supporting airstrikes on Palestinian children.

Were these Irish Likudniks as vocal when Israeli weapons were used in the ethnic cleansing of 90,000 Christian Armenians last month as the world waits for a second Armenian genocide largely aided by Israel’s strategic alliance with Azerbaijan?

Those on the right in Ireland should be asking themselves why the Irish aren’t waving their own flag on O’Connell Street instead of imploring our countrymen to don the Star of David or disingenuously accusing the left of antisemitism.

From a Catholic perspective, active support for Zionism is a theological no-no of the highest order considering the narcissistic and messianic aspect of Israel’s existence in defiance to the reality that God’s exclusive covenant with the Jewish people firmly ended on Calvary.

Five minutes with a British Zionist or the racially charged backlash to Sally Rooney reveals that Zionists hold more prejudice against the Irish than vice versa.

Why are those supposedly at the tip of the spear of Irish conservatism endorsing nationalism abroad at a time our country melts away from replacement migration? Our immediate concern is that Dublin, Cork and Belfast stay Irish rather than which faction controls the rubble on the West Bank.

Despite a shared opposition to Islamism, our interests are largely at odds with Israel’s, with Europe likely to suffer from any refugee flow caused by Gaza getting tarmacked the next few months, as more angry Arabs add to Ireland and Europe’s woes.

As shown by the ghastly existence of American or British conservatism, political movements where Zionism gets a hold of are quick to turn septic through alliances with the Israeli lobbying machine and aversion to actual right-wing or nationalist thought.

Similar to the metapolitically deceitful brand of republican socialism that seeks to drain any Irish national revival, Zionist-infused conservatism is an ideological fifth column (albeit one with limited support).

Thankfully history and basic instinct have given the Irish a natural revulsion to Zionism even if it manifests itself in pitiful support for Palestine.

There is no road for Irish Zionism politically or even within our ideological own circles. The Irish don’t trust Israel, and for good reason.

Let’s keep it that way.