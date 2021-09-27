Ireland has begun importing thousands of tons of horticultural peat after Irish peat harvesting suffered draconian legal restriction in September 2019.

A shipment from Latvia weighing in at a staggering 3,600t, which arrived in Drogheda Saturday 18th and was carted off by a convoy of over 200 trucks, is likely to just be the first of many as Irish law makes domestic production increasingly difficult.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports that the cost of this imported peat is not only economically far more costly, but environmentally to boot, with Growing Media Ireland claiming that the largely Baltic-sourced peat could be up to three times more expensive.

The increased prices of the peat, essential for fruit and vegetable, as well as mushroom growers, is expected to be passed on to the customer in the form of hiked prices.

The crisis comes as Ireland spirals further and further down the Climate-cult rabbit-hole.

Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan was forced to dissuade fears on Monday about the possibility of intermittent blackouts this winter, as Ireland moves away from conventional methods of power generation towards what are claimed to be greener alternatives.

Meanwhile, energy prices have been skyrocketing all across Europe as a result of a variety of factors, including the slight loosening of Covid related lockdowns. As a result, Irish households will pay an average of €400 more for heating and electricity this winter.

Despite this however, Brussels is set to implement a carbon tax system on home electricity and heating bills from May next year, all in an effort to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

As Covid mania loosens, it seems like elites both on the national and European level are turning their attention towards making our lives miserable through enviro-mania instead. Politicians and media mouthpieces will beat us over the head again and again about the dangers the coming climate crisis poses, using it as an excuse to implement ever more authoritarian legal and social regimes.

Meanwhile, actual solutions to Irish energy concerns, such as investing into nuclear options, are ignored. Climate change may be important, but apparently it’s not important enough to warrant actually combating it.