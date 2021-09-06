A time traveler from 2011 would scarcely recognise the manner in which LGBT ideologues have remodeled Irish education. Whereas at the beginning of the last decade, tentative steps to advance the LGBT agenda in classrooms were under the guise of anti-bullying measures, we now face a situation where the trans lobby has completely permeated all aspects of primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Another indicator of this vice-like grip was illustrated this week with the promotion of ‘pledge packs‘ by both the current Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, as well as Dublin City Council.

Designed to cull transphobic attitudes at a classroom level, the pledge involves students promising to refrain from endorsing intolerant attitudes on ‘queerfolk’, including the improper use of pronouns. Students are also encouraged to share their endeavours on social media with certain students volunteering to send out ‘pledge packs’ to Irish schools.

In essence it’s an institutional flex by the trans mafia, who while barely existing a decade ago have wormed their way into every educational nook and cranny. We’ve documented before the corporate slush money that keeps the well-oiled lobbying machine running, while the morbid reality of what the industry does to children manifests itself with various horror stories in schools and eventually in prisons.

Five years ago it was easy to scoff at the trans industry while jokingly identifying as an attack helicopter. Now the smiles are gone as the institutional capture which select activist cadres have achieved becomes painfully more obvious, and their every whim is catered for by a sycophantic political regime.

Through a combination of slush money, strategically placed activists and cultural purchase granted to it by the media at home and abroad, the trans lobby was able to hijack Irish education. They did all of this with scantily any opposition, bar token dissenters who found themselves professionally skewered as a consequence.

Progressives who moan about the alleged inordinate control the Church have over Irish schools have missed a beat on the last century of political change. Our elites have decided to get ‘em young and have as a consequence left us with minimal breathing room.

Bet you’re glad Dev put in a constitutional right to home-schooling now.