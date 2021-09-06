A time traveler from 2011 would scarcely recognise the manner in which LGBT ideologues have remodeled Irish education. Whereas at the beginning of the last decade, tentative steps to advance the LGBT agenda in classrooms were under the guise of anti-bullying measures, we now face a situation where the trans lobby has completely permeated all aspects of primary, secondary and tertiary education.
Another indicator of this vice-like grip was illustrated this week with the promotion of ‘pledge packs‘ by both the current Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, as well as Dublin City Council.
Designed to cull transphobic attitudes at a classroom level, the pledge involves students promising to refrain from endorsing intolerant attitudes on ‘queerfolk’, including the improper use of pronouns. Students are also encouraged to share their endeavours on social media with certain students volunteering to send out ‘pledge packs’ to Irish schools.
In essence it’s an institutional flex by the trans mafia, who while barely existing a decade ago have wormed their way into every educational nook and cranny. We’ve documented before the corporate slush money that keeps the well-oiled lobbying machine running, while the morbid reality of what the industry does to children manifests itself with various horror stories in schools and eventually in prisons.
Five years ago it was easy to scoff at the trans industry while jokingly identifying as an attack helicopter. Now the smiles are gone as the institutional capture which select activist cadres have achieved becomes painfully more obvious, and their every whim is catered for by a sycophantic political regime.
Through a combination of slush money, strategically placed activists and cultural purchase granted to it by the media at home and abroad, the trans lobby was able to hijack Irish education. They did all of this with scantily any opposition, bar token dissenters who found themselves professionally skewered as a consequence.
Progressives who moan about the alleged inordinate control the Church have over Irish schools have missed a beat on the last century of political change. Our elites have decided to get ‘em young and have as a consequence left us with minimal breathing room.
Bet you’re glad Dev put in a constitutional right to home-schooling now.
8 Comments
Excellent article .
Unfortunately what Dev put into the Constitution can be taken out after some judicious efforts by Ireland’s New Overlords!
If the roman catholic church in Ireland were in anyway in opposition to LGBT style education programmes in their school curriculums? then why are they they not speaking out against it and saying it could be against the religious ethos of their institution?
Oh wait, priests are hanging up rainbow flags in Ireland outside churches, going to virtual pride parades, and Francis won an LGBT award.
Sounds like tacit approval.
The roman catholic church is aligning itself into the PROGRESSIVE PARADIGM, especially in Ireland.
Welcome the mass-immigration says Francis, that is no different to an open borders left wing politican.
The RCC is hard left from a political standpoint.
I hope people are starting to now realise why homosexuality was once rendered illegal. Give them an inch ….
The broken Harp by Tomas Mac Siomoin is a concise explanation of why we are here. The loss of our language is at the core of our problem. Since we are empty vessels for other peoples ideology we have no defence. We never truly decolonised after Independence and as a result we have always struggled with our identity.
That is very true.
But even modern irish is still far from the language spoken in irelands bronze and iron age. Also in modern irish, a lot of the words are being pronounced wrongly.
Modern irish is seriously diluted and watered down. Its not the archaic FORM!
But when you look at britain, the people there DO NOT speak the language of their ancestors either. British people are a mixture of celtic/saxons/scandinavians.
Celtic, saxon and scadinavian languages sound nothing like modern english, sure they have a few words from those languages, but if you only speak modern english there is no way you can understand saxon, celtic and scandinavian.
English is a multiculural language, a LOT of it is actually based on latin.
So its not just about language. The swedes have their language, yet still LGBT/multicultarism, same in germany, netherlands, all the west european states basically.
Eastern european countries are different because they escaped communism and know the importance of nationalism. They had to deal with soviet tanks patrolling their countries, they know how important NATIONALISM IS!
thank you.great article.st patricks training college for primarry teachers has the dubious honour of having katherine zappone and her partner employed on teaching staff and in the religion dept. influencers maybe? i wonder was it church or state made their appointment
Ireland is the most wokish province of Europe .