The 2018 referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment in Ireland will be remembered for decades, if not centuries, as a turning point in Irish history. Its passing marked the definitive end of Holy-Joe hegemony in Ireland, which had long been languishing, and heralded the beginning of Ireland’s time as a de-facto microprovince of an increasingly vicious global empire.

In celebration of Ireland’s (nearly) official annexation by this relatively new world power, resident propaganda broadcaster RTÉ this week aired the documentary film ‘The 8th’. The film, which received economic support from the taxpayer, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, as well as a number of other national and trans-national org, follows two ‘Repeal’ activists, as they campaign for the liberal availability of abortion in Ireland.

While the film claims that it aims to document ‘both sides of the debate’, there is very little doubt as to who are the heroes and who are the villains in this production. Reminiscent of the Soviet and Nazi propaganda of old, the film never fails to frame the entirety of the debate in a progressive light. The score routinely serves to manipulate the emotions of the viewer, mournful at progressive failures, and dramatically swelling during Repeal speeches and victories, while the content is constantly framed in a progressive light.

This bias is not at all surprising. The filmmakers’ intentions are plain to see from the film alone, but their extreme biases are confirmed in interviews with Galway Film Fleadh and fashion rag ‘Stylist’.

With this in mind, there’s really not that much more to say about the film itself, in that it’s exactly what one would expect from a biased documentary with funding from multiple globalist organizations. It’s a church-bashing bonanza, frequently vilifying both the Catholic Church and State, while words such as ‘empowering’ and ‘reproductive rights’ are thrown about with reckless abandon. At one point, the film even has the audacity to uncritically present a comparison of abortion restrictions in the south with the British regime of internment in the North. Such a comparison would be extremely offensive, were it not also so comically farcical.

Despite all these failings however, the film is not devoid of merit for right wing viewers. Firstly, it reveals some of the more cynical elements of the Repeal campaign. Multiple times throughout the film, it is revealed how much the abortion campaigners wanted to focus on the hard cases, perceiving them as being an easy way of persuading undecided parties, as well as shy away from the fact that Ireland would implement an extremely liberal abortion regime if the referendum passed.

More importantly however, the film has the ability to serve as an extremely potent motivator for any young Irish right winger. ‘The 8th’ repeatedly references how Irish society changed over the course of 35 years, from a society that would enshrine the 8th into the constitution by a two-thirds majority, to one that would repeal such protections by a slightly smaller margin. Just as such a monumental change in outlook occurred over the past 35 years, such a similar seismic shift could easily occur again, so long as those who want to see such a change put in the effort to actualize it.

Ultimately, the loss of the 8th, while disastrous for the unborn, was a much needed loss for Ireland’s Right. The loss confirmed the death of the old, soft-catholic order, and solidified the notion that such networks no longer had the strength to steer Irish society. The subsequent years have seen the bulldozing of these old structures for ones which are ultimately far stronger, more dynamic, and able to keep up with the chaos that is our modern world.

So, as our opposition revels in their old victory, it is for us to wait patiently in the wings, honing ourselves and our resources for the future. As, one day, just as the old Catholic establishment came crashing down, so too will their house of cards soon fall. When it does, let us be ready to be the adults in the room, strong enough to pick up the pieces and once again to take the helm of Ireland.