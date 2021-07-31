The Irish judicial system exists in a special place in the hearts of the neoliberal class in Ireland. It is somehow both all-powerful and yet utterly impotent, the ones who write the law and also the ones whose hands are eternally tied. It is not, however, an oxymoron. It is simply hypocritical.

The hypocrisy of the Courts range from their claiming victimhood when an elderly parliamentarian mentions them under Dáil privilege, to the inability of the State to prosecute or even remove from office a paedophile serving on the bench. The Courts can magic up a right to abortion, contraception, and any other number of ‘rights’ the activists on the Court feel like including.

The activists need not be confined to those in the legal profession either. As we have seen with the case of Ali Damache, an Algerian terrorist who has overthrown the Free States’ control over its own naturalisation policy, the Courts will listen also to the footsoldiers of Neoliberalism Global™ and do exactly as they’re instructed. The State similarly fought to bring back Ibrahim Halawa from Egypt for his part in a ‘protest‘ in Egypt following the ousting of Mohammad Morsi as the Islamist President of Egypt.

The hypocrisy in the above becomes clear from the case of Liam Campbell, an Irish republican whom the Courts have decided should be surrendered to Lithuania for his alleged role in a plot to buy arms. The very same plot that his brother Michael has already had his conviction overturned in, due to what his defence claimed was entrapment by British intelligence.

Liam Campbell is alleged by Lithuanian authorities to have been involved in the attempted acquisition and smuggling of firearms from Lithuania into Ireland in 2006-2007. Notwithstanding the fact that Mr Campbell is wanted on charges from a decade and a half ago, both his brother and another individual, Brendan McGuigan, have seen either their extraditions quashed or the charges overturned in the same case.

It is clear that organs of the State are overthrowing democratic control of immigration, placing it under the prerogative of an avaricious NGO-class for the benefit of two foreigners and their barristers’ bank balances, whilst Irishmen are to be given away and sent abroad for what can only be described as falling foul of dirty tricks by British intelligence.

These hypocrisies will exist so long as the woke, the capitalist and the gombeen maintain their grip on Ireland. These hypocrisies will only become more apparent in future, as the Irish are treated as devils to be punished and the foreigners as angels to be lauded.

These hypocrisies are the fault lines of a society crumbling in upon itself and following the rest of the Western world. Let us not complain about hypocrisy or seek accommodation within the system, but let us point them out, and establish ourselves as the alternative.