Does Ireland exist? Is there such a country as Ireland? This question occurs to me more and more as time goes by.
There is certainly a large island to the west of Britain which is denoted by that name. The greater part of it is occupied by a theoretically sovereign state with its own flag, postage stamps, and international sports teams.
But is this really enough to make a country? What distinguishes the Irish from the rest of the world, at this stage? If we took away the bilingual street signs, what evidence would there be of Ireland possessing a separate culture or way of life?
Was this what all the fuss was about? Were the United Irishmen, Fenians, Young Irelanders, Irish Volunteers, and the writers of Our Boys magazine striving towards the Ireland of Aldi and Lidl, Burger King and Starbucks, rappers on Grafton Street, and Black Friday sales?
If pride in ourselves and gratitude to our forebears isn’t enough for us to cultivate some kind of national distinctiveness, surely we should have the decency to put on a show for the tourists? Tens of thousands of Irish-Americans come here every year, full of starry-eyed eagerness for the “old country”. Diaspora Irish from all over the world make the same pilgrimage. They expect gentlemanly fist-fights in pubs, fiery red-headed colleens, and twinkly-eyed hunks in Aran sweaters sitting on stone walls dispensing folksy wisdom. They get hipsters in sushi bars and blue-haired social justice warriors instead. What a let-down it must be for them!
How can we make Ireland somewhere again?
Well, here is one proposal: it’s time for us to start speaking Gaelish. On the model of Spanglish, it would be a cross between Gaelic and English, even if that meant speaking English with a peppering of Gaelic.
When the Irish state was established a hundred years ago, one of the central aspirations of its founders was to revive the Irish language as the language of everyday life. This didn’t happen, to put it mildly. Within a few decades, it became obvious that the revival of the Irish language was not really a top priority for any political party, nor indeed for the public. Bread-and-butter issues soon replaced the lofty cultural and social goals that had fuelled the Easter Rising and War of Independence. Even the practice of politicians starting out their speeches in Gaelic before inevitably switching to English was soon retired, for the most part
Irish is a headache to learn, for most people. There are people who pick up the intricacies of the modh conníolach and the tuiseal ginideach like a pocket picks up lint. For many of us, however, they remain lifelong mysteries.
And even when we have enough Irish to risk a conversation, there are other obstacles. Suddenly launching into a stream of Gaelic can cause distress and consternation to those around you. I’m aware of this reaction in myself. Although I fully support the revival of the Irish language (in principle) my immediate reaction to hearing Irish spoken is a strong desire to run away. (In his book Lapsed Agnostic, John Waters— who raised his daughter to be Irish-speaking— mentions a similar dread of encountering Irish language speakers.) Besides, even if you power through this awkwardness, it can be hard to find someone in your daily routine who can and wants to speak in the first national language.
Of course, it’s almost unthinkable to speak Irish in a group, other than a group designed for that purpose. Try it at a dinner party— taking off all your clothes might be less dramatic, depending on your circles.
So perhaps the answer is to start smuggling Gaelic words into the English we use, to make Hiberno-English ever more Hiberno.
Why not? Most people in Ireland have a smattering of Irish. They know what a cupán tae and a cáca milis is. They can tell their toin from their uileann. Indeed, it’s not unknown for Irish people to throw in a Gaelic phrase such as “dún an doras” spontaneously.
Why not do it more often? Our twenty-first century is (they tell us) all about cultural fusion and cross-fertilization. Why does the traffic, in this regard, always have to be in one direction? Why can’t the native pervade the foreign, for once?
The best part of creating an Irish-English creole is that it would be a linguistic Wild West. The grammarians and lexicographers would have no authority here. Nobody would chastise you for a missed séimhú or an adjective on the wrong side of the noun. Inevitably, if the thing prospered to any extent, the scholars would come along and start noting patterns and unspoken rules. But that would be a small price to pay.
We could have conversations like this:
Pat: I see that amadán Varadkar was on the telefís again telling us all to get our instealladh.
Mike: And why not? We all have a dualgais to get the instealladh.
Pat: Ná bí ag caint! I’m brónach to see you’re taking the Kool-Aid too.
Mike: Is dócha you’re a conspiracy theorist anois?
Pat: I’ll give you a buille san phus if you don’t dún do bhéal pronto.
Although my tongue might have occasionally strayed towards my cheek in the writing of this article, I don’t think it’s a completely ridiculous proposal. The revival of Irish is a Herculean task, and it’s obvious that this generation is not going to succeed at it. But cultivating Gaelish might make us sound a little less like the latest episode of Coronation Street or The Oprah Winfrey Show.
I’m all for throwing the cúpla focail into every day life, but in no way should this ever replace learning the Irish language itself. If you are serious about nationalism then you should be willing to take the time to learn the language, there are plenty of resources available on the internet to help beginners and those struggling to remember what they can from school.
I’ve made big efforts but fluency eludes me. I don’t see that Gaelish and Gaelic should be competitors, though.
Well phog mo thoin,thats about the most sensible suggestion to get an gaelige spoken somewhat gach la in a long time.
Gaeilge should be spoken by all of Eire. If there was a real genuine nationalist government, it would seek to immerse the whole island in the restoration of a beautiful language. All media should be in irish, all television in irish, all sports broadcasted in irish, all newspapers in irish, all radio in irish, then there will be no choice but to learn it.
The begrudgers would say its not needed in the modern age, i disagree, i think it is more needed than ever.
I don’t think Gaeilge goes far enough though, it would be even better if the Goídelc (Old Irish) was brought back too. All the myths and legends made into more tv series, and movies and done correctly with the correct casting with the actors and actresses fitting the physical description of how the old ancestors looked like.
And guess what? in the old legends, the women and men were described as having snow white complexions, bright red lips, sometimes blonde hair was described as being gold, sometimes hair was described as being the colour of a raven, and with blue eyes described as the colour of a winter evening sky. Such features were appreciated by the celts, and were important enough to be spoken about by the old celts. The old celts must be racists according to the lamestream right? Do they need to be adding some diversity there?
Oh wait, of course if one were to switch on the lamestream state broadcaster to gain an insight into the old legends, you would be greeted with an african cuchulainn.
Not very accurate as the legends say he had a shade of red or blonde hair and was described as being very light. Why the innaccuracy? Why would they be so desperate to paint a picture of cuchulainn to suit modern globalist culture? Are the old myths racist now too? do they need an extra layer of some diversity on them? An extra layer of some gayness maybe?
There needs to be professional historical accuracy in such matters and the myths should be created in a accurate way. Judging by all the ancient bog bodies and the myths, i don’t think there were any black or dark coloured people in Ireland back then, and cuchulainn was not described as being african. There is no evidence to support such an idea.
The Formorians were pretty swarthy.